Bengaluru FC edged past Odisha FC 1-0 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune to extend their unbeaten streak in the ongoing Indian Super League to seven games on Wednesday.

It was a solitary goal from center-back Juanan in the 36th minute that ensured Bengaluru their third win of the season and took them to the top of the table. Notably, the goal was Juanan’s first of the season.

After seven matches, Bengaluru are well on top with 13 points, two more than second-placed ATK who have played six matches. Meanwhile, Odisha are sixth with six points.

On Wednesday, the teams were off the blocks in quick time and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was called into action within minutes.

The teams missed chances to score as Jerry Mawihmingthanga shot wide from a corner and Sunil Chhetri failed to hit the target from an Udanta Singh cross. With the contest heating up, center-back Juanan showcased his center-forward skills to give Bengaluru the lead.

The Blues had the chance to double their lead just before the break when Chhetri took advantage of a misplaced pass and charged at the Odisha defence but Udanta Singh’s failure denied the visitors the second lead.

Odisha stepped up their efforts and chased an equaliser after the break, but Gurpreet pulled off good saves to deny them team the equaliser.

Though Odisha had more possession of the ball with better pass accuracy, they were Bengaluru who looked to be the fitter team in the waning moments and succeeded in maintaining their lead till the final whistle.