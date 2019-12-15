FC Goa defeated ATK 2-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) home match at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

After a barren first half, the sides came out with much more energy in the following half to register three goals in six minutes, a span of time which ultimately settled the fixture in favour of the hosts. Mourtada Fall drew the first blood for Goa but ATK equalised through Jobby Justin. However, Ferran Corominas put another for Goa and the match ended with the scoreline of 2-1.

In the 60th minute, Fall towered over everyone at the far post to head home the free-kick from Brandon Fernandes and give Goa a much-deserved lead.

However, Goa’s couldn’t maintain the lead as ATK equalised within four minutes, through super-sub Jobby Justin, who had entered the game just seconds back. Mohammad Nawaz managed to parry Carlos Pena’s touch but it fell on the path of Jobby, who scored on the rebound to mark his maiden ISL goal.

Even ATK’s celebration was momentary as Goa scored again within two minutes of the goal and Corominas was the man for the hosts this time. Hugo Boumous sent a pin-point cross on the path of Coro, who made no mistake to slot it home and restore the lead.

With 15 points from eight matches, Sergio Lobera’s men have displaced ATK at the top of the table, meanwhile, Antonio Habas’ men are second with 14 points.