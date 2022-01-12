The ISL blasts past Odisha twice to reclaim the summit

Once again, the Indian Super League (ISL) standings ended the night with a new leader. In Vasco, Kerala Blasters FC beat Odisha FC 2-0 in a comfortable win on Wednesday.

Kerala’s juggernaut continued with goals from Nisku Kumar (28th) and Harmanjot Khabra (40th). With their 20 points from 11 games, Kerala is in second place, while eighth-placed Odisha has 13 from 10 games. As early as the sixth minute, Kerala showed early intent by stringing together a series of passes.

Odisha nearly took the lead in the 26th minute, but Prabhsukhan Gill saved the penalty from Javi Hernandez. Kerala then took the lead in the 27th minute. Nishu Kumar scored from just outside the box after Adrian Luna had set him up. It was an individual strike of brilliance.

Almost five minutes before halftime, Kerala scored a second goal. Luna again made an impact as he swung in a delectable corner for Khabra to head home.

Odisha tried to push the tempo in the second half, but Gill came up with a stunning save to deny Jonathas Cristian after the hour mark.

Jonathans had another chance to pull one back when Jerry Mawihmingthanga sent him a crisp ball in the box, but he headed the ball over. A free-kick from a good position was also taken by Javi, but it went over.

