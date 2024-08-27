ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG to take on Mumbai City FC in opener

Indian Super League on Sunday announced its schedule for its 2024-25 season. This schedule has only been announced for the first 84 matches.

Shield- winner Mohun Bagan Super Giants will take on ISL defending champions Mumbai City FC on September 13 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

In its first home game, MCFC will take on Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on October 2,

Advertisement

The much- awaited Kolkata derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be played on October 19 at the Salt Lake stadium.

Notably, this year no team has been eliminated from ISL like last year, in fact another Kolkata Club Mohammedan FC will join ISL 2024-25 becoming the third team from Kolkata to play ISL

From this year it will not be necessary to include players from members of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Third and more important rule for this season is Until last season, only a marquee player’s salary was outside the cap. The new guidelines will allow clubs to spend freely on international players, without having to worry about the salary cap.

In ISL 2023-24 finals, Mumbai City FC defeated Mohun Bagan SG by 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Whereas, MBSG became Shield Cup winner by ending up at the top position after the round-robin of ISL 2023-24.

ISL 2024-25, will be played between 13 teams fighting for the prestigious ISL Trophy, meanwhile many teams have announced changes in coaching staff before the ISL pre-season.