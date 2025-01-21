ISL 2024-25: I’m sure, forwards will score, says MBSG coach ahead of Chennaiyin clash

As their respective teams get ready for their crucial clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, the team management of both Chennaiyin FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have issues of their own that they have to tackle.

Chennaiyin FC have an unsettled backline that has been plagued by injuries while Mohun Bagan’s forwards have failed to make the most of their chances.

The results are: the Marina Machans are currently 10th on the table with 17 points from 16 games, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant sit comfortably at the top spot with 36 points from as many matches as the Marina Machans.

Chennaiyin FC are winless in their last four games (D2, L2), including consecutive 2-2 draws, and will look to end their drought against the Mariners at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Mariners, who secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture on November 30, are aiming for their first-ever league double over Chennaiyin FC.

But Chennaiyin FC have struggled defensively so far, keeping the joint-least clean sheets (2) in the league along with Hyderabad FC. They have conceded 27 strikes, including nine in their last five encounters.

Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Noel Wilson said that injury concerns have troubled their defensive stability this season.

“This season, we have had injuries because of which we have not played the same back-four consistently. You wouldn’t want to change the defence across 100 minutes because once the opposition scores one goal, they are raring to go for another,” Wilson said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Mohun Bagan have been lethal in offense, recording the joint-most goals (31 – same as Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC), with Jamie Maclaren top-scoring with six goals, and Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, and Jason Cummings netting on four occasions each.

But their forwards have not scored as many goals as they would have liked as they have failed to make the most of many of the chances that came their way.

MBSG head coach Jose Molina brushed aside concerns over his forwards not making the most of the goal-scoring chances being created in the last few games.

“I would be worried if my attackers didn’t have chances to score. But, that is not the situation. I am sure that the goals will come,” he said.

The two teams have played nine games this season. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won four matches, whereas Chennaiyin FC have clinched two victories. Three encounters have produced draws.

On Tuesday, both coaches will hope they will achieve their aims in the crucial clash.