ISL 2023-24: All eyes on new coach Petr Kratky as Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa

With new head coach Petr Kratky at the helm, Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa in an away match in a key clash of Matchweek 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday with both teams hoping to continue their streaks.

The first half of the current campaign of the Islanders has seen a large part of the focus being on their AFC Champions League run. However, since they are done with the Continental championship now, they can slowly get back in the groove in the Indian top tier.

They didn’t take too much time to hit the ground running last week, hitting four goals past Bengaluru FC to show that they will continue to play the way symbolic with them despite the change in guards at the top.

FC Goa, on the other hand, comfortably sit at the top of the table with 19 points from six victories and a draw in seven matches. They have barely put a foot wrong so far and will present a fitting challenge in front of the in-form Islanders.

Marquez always relished his contests with Mumbai City FC during his stint with Hyderabad FC, and he will be keen to take them on in his new avatar with the Gaurs, who have not won in any of their last eight games against the incumbent League Winners Shield holders.

FC Goa have endured a somewhat dream start to the season and they must ensure that they are able to extend this purple patch for as long as possible.

In all fairness, Marquez has a wholesome grasp of what he is doing. Right from the recruitment to the implementation of the playing style, the seasoned tactician has hit the sweet spot in all concerned areas thus far. They can strike two targets with one arrow on the back of a possible win in the coming encounter.

First, they will be able to strengthen their spot atop the standings, and second, they can temporarily ward off a challenge from one of their closest competitors for the big laurels this season. Their backline has been rock-solid thus far, conceding only thrice in seven games until now, which is the least goals they have given away at this stage of any campaign in the ISL.

Simultaneously, they have embraced a direct, concentrated offensive approach, recording 37.6 penalty area entries per game, which is the highest amongst all teams in the competition thus far. This impeccable blend amongst all areas of their gameplay holds them in fantastic stead for the coming game. They have also won their previous three matches on the bounce, and the last time they had gone on a similarly long winning run in the ISL was for five games between January and February 2020.

Both teams have played 22 matches with Mumbai City winning 10 of them, FC Goa winning seven while five ended in a draw.