Ishita from Chinsurah qualifies for Kho kho world cup

It is a matter of great pride for Ishita of Chinsurah to get qualified to get a place in the Indian kho kho team participating in the World Cup kho kho championship.

In 2025, for the first time in India, the World Cup kho kho championship is going to take place from 13-19 January at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

Ishita said in 2019, she represented India in the South Asian Games. Financial constraints could not dampen her spirit, she continued her struggle against all odds with some money she received as scholarship and little financial assistance from Khelo India.

Ishita dreams of performing in the 3036 kho kho Olympics. At present, she is getting prepared for a month-long kho kho practice camp.