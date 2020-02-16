Ahead of India’s two-match Test series against New Zealand starting February 21 in Wellington, pacer Ishant Sharma confirmed that he is ‘fit’ now and will be joining the Indian team.

Ishant on Saturday took to Twitter to share the news.

“It was a roller coaster ride for me after the injury on my ankle on the 20th January but with the help of Ashish Kaushik I managed to pull it off! Scans were a little scary, but today I am happy that I am fit !” wrote the Indian pacer.

The 31-year-old speedster had suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle while playing for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy encounter against Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

However, Ishant’s inclusion in the final XI might not be easy considering the form the other Indian pacers showcased in the recently concluded 3-day warm-up game against New Zealand XI.

On Saturday, the four Indian pacers — Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini — all bowled on immaculate line and lengths to bundle out New Zealand XI for 235.

While Shami was pick of the Indian bowlers with the figures of 3 for 17, Bumrah, Umesh and Saini picked two-two wickets each. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped the remaining one wicket.

Mayank Agarwal (81 retired) and Rishabh Pant (70) were good with the bat as the match at Seddon Park ended in a draw on Sunday.