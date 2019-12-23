Premier League giants Manchester United experienced their fifth defeat of the season against rock bottom-placed Watford. The Hornets stunned the Red Devils 2-0. Star Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea ’s blunder was the main reason for United conceding their first goal as he let a straightforward kick from Ismaila Sarr slip through his hands. With this, De Gea now, in fact, leads the league table in terms of errors made.

Notably, the twentieth placed Watford side defeated Manchester United on Sunday to record their second win of the season and their first under Nigel Pearson. Both their goals came in the second half.

As a result of their defeat, United are in fact reeling eight at the table with 25 points, four fewer than what they had managed last year at this stage.

David de Gea fumbled Ismaila Sarr’s shot into the net and gave Hornets the lead. With this, he has now made as many as six errors since the start of last season and all of them, have been converted into goals by the opposition. No other goalkeeper has made more mistakes than him in this period.

6 – Since the start of last season, no player has made more errors leading to goals in the Premier League than David de Gea (6). Gifts. #WATMUN pic.twitter.com/RIpNYWZYi5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2019

United have lost five of the matches and all of them have come against opponents that are ranked below them in the points table. Erratic indeed!