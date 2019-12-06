Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has lashed out at former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq for calling India pacer Jasprit Bumrah a ‘baby bowler’. The former left-handed pacer has also requested the fans not to pay too much head on such ‘over the top statements’.

On Thursday, Pathan took to Twitter recalling a statement made by former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad in 2004, where the latter had said that bowlers like Pathan could be found in every street of Pakistan.

“Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay” par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and laugh #bumrah #ViratKohli (sic), said Pathan in a tweet.

“Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay” par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and 😃…. #bumrah #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 5, 2019

Razzaq in his recent interview has said that India pace spearhead “Bumrah is a baby bowler” in front of him.

“After having faced world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him. I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him,” Razzaq had told Cricket Pakistan in an interview.

The statement from Razzaq fetched wide criticism, including cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra taking a dig at the former Pakistan all-rounder.