IPL Qualifier 2: Players to watch out for GT Vs MI

Following a thrilling qualifier match Mumbai Indians secured a spot in the IPL 2023 Second Qualifier. The action will continue in Ahmedabad with the much-anticipated Second Qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. MI and GT are all set to take the last vacant spot in finals, by playing the do-or-die match today, May 26 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans have managed to win ten out of fourteen games this season and took second place in the points table. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have eight victories and six losses to their name and currently occupy fourth place.

Ahead of the most awaited showdown, let’s take a look at some key player battles that will help in shaping the outcome of the match.

Mohammed Shami vs Rohit Sharma

The performance of the experienced players will be crucial for both teams. GT’s main weapon will be the most experienced with the new ball, Mohammad Shami. He could trouble Mumbai Indians’ captain and MI opener Rohit Sharma early on with his pace and swing. The battle between the two senior Indian players will be in full swing to dictate the course of the match. So far, Shami has dismissed Rohit numerous times in the IPL. The batter averages 28.00 against the speedster.



Rashid Khan vs Suryakumar Yadav

Gujarat’s star leg spinner Rashid Khan is hailed as one of the best T20 bowlers and has continued to impress with his guile. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav has played two typically aggressive knocks in his element in the game, displaying his 360-degree game to get MI within reach of the huge targets. His matchup against Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans’ leading spinner, promises to be an exciting battle.

Shubman Gill vs Akash Madhwal

GT opener Shubman Gill’s batting exploits across formats in the recent past have impressed many. The talented youngster also made a significant impact in IPL 2023. He has already been hailed as cricket’s upcoming superstar. So far, he has aggregated 722 runs in 15 games at an impressive average of 55.54. Meanwhile, to get the better of Gill in the encounter, MI will be back with Akash Madhwal as he has taken the league by storm in the last few matches. In just 7 matches, this fast bowler from Roorkee has claimed 13 wickets at an average of 12.84. His economy is just 7.76 and has a strike rate of 9.92.

As the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans prepare for their high-stake clash in the IPL 2023 Second Qualifier, all eyes will be on these talented players.