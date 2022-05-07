IPL 2022: Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal has won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in match 52 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

While Rajasthan are at third place on the points table with 12 points from 10 matches, Punjab are at seventh place with 10 points from 10 matches.

After winning the toss, Agarwal said his playing eleven is unchanged from their eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. “Looks like a good wicket, might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam (Livingstone) to go out there and do what he did, I am glad.”

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said uncapped left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in for right-handed batter Karun Nair in the playing eleven.

“We are losing quite a few tosses, we’d have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It’s a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help.”

Playing XIs –

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma.

