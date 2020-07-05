The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planter not only in terms of the big stars that feature in it but also because of the cash involved in the organisation of the tournament.

However, BCCI treasurer Arun Kumar Dhumal is not impressed by those who are constantly questioning the board’s motive to host IPL 2020 in times of a global pandemic.

Many critics have even gone on to question the board as a ‘money-making machine’ since they are adamant on trying to have the IPL amid the global health emergency

“This whole talk that IPL is a money-making machine, so be it. Who takes that money? That money goes to the players, that money doesn’t go to any office bearers. That money goes to the welfare of the nation, the travel and tourism industry, in terms of industries being revived, in terms of taxes being paid,” Dhumal told Cricbuzz.

Dhumal also told that it is not the board or the office-bearers like Ganguly and Shah who get the monetary benefit but the players and the officials involved.

“So why opposition for the money? Money is paid to the players and all those people who are there to organise the tournament. Media has to change the stance and tell about the benefit of this tournament that is happening. If BCCI is paying thousands of crores in taxes, it is going in nation-building, it is not going to Mr Sourav Ganguly or Mr Jay Shah or myself. Right? So you should be happy if money is being made rather than money being spent on sports,” he explained.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was scheduled to commence on 29 March but was postponed indefinitely owing to the pandemic. Although cricket is returning in other parts of the world, conditions are not as safe in India.

“We have always reiterated that if the conditions are safe enough for the players to go for the tournament, only then will the BCCI take a call. We haven’t announced any tournament. As of now, the official statement from the BCCI is that it is indefinitely postponed,” said Dhumal.

“The only statement of the BCCI is that we will explore the possibility and safety of our players will be the prime concern. If it is safe for our players to go, only then we will go. We have never said that we can compromise on the safety and health of our players. The IPL will only happen if it is safe to play,” he added.