IPL: Lucknow Super Giants sign Sriram as assistant coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants, on Saturday, announced the appointment of former India spinner Sridharan Sriram as an assistant coach for the next season of the cash-rich league.

Sriram, who featured in eight ODIs for India, would be joining head coach Justin Langer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, alongside Vijay Dahiya (assistant coach), Pravin Tambe (spin-bowling coach, Morne Morkel (fast-bowling coach) and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach) as part of the Lucknow Super Kings’ support staff.

In the IPL, he was previously associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he was the assistant coach, mainly helping out in batting and spin-bowling. He also gained an ECB Level-3 “Head Coach” qualification in 2008.

After hanging his boots, the Tamil Nadu cricketer was involved in coaching, and has been part of international cricket teams. He served as the technical consultant of the Bangladesh team during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year, and helped the team win a couple of games in the Super 12 stage.

Earlier, he was also associated with the Australian side for six years since 2016, helping it with title wins during the T20 World Cup and Ashes in 2021-22.

As a player, he represented a number of teams in domestic cricket, starting with Tamil Nadu before moving to Maharashtra, Goa, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.