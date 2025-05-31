IPL 2025: Surging Mumbai Indians clash with shaken Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2

A place in the IPL 2025 final is on the line as Mumbai Indians, one of the most decorated franchises, square off against an under-pressure Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Buoyed by an eight-wicket triumph over the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday, five-time title holders Mumbai Indians appear to have hit top gear at the right time. In contrast, Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings, enter this virtual semifinal nursing the bruises of an identical eight-wicket crushing at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1, a result that exposed frailties in both their batting and bowling departments.

For Punjab, Sunday’s do-or-die clash is about survival and resurgence. Chasing their maiden IPL trophy, the Ricky Ponting-coached side will need to quickly overcome the scars of their previous loss and bring their best to the field against a side that’s no stranger to the pressure of knockout matches. Mumbai’s pedigree in knockout games, having won the title five times, and with the same core of players, gives them a distinct edge while Punjab will have to navigate their own way to have the last laugh.

After their performance in the Eliminator, Hardik Pandya’s side appears a well-oiled unit, unfazed by the gravity of the business end of the tournament. The best part for MI has been that their top guns, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been on song while the young guns like Tilak Varma and Ashwani Kumar have also risen to the occasion. The addition of Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson has added further balance, making MI a formidable unit across departments.

In contrast, Punjab’s campaign has hit a speed bump. The absence of key players like Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal has hurt their bowling depth, putting extra burden on star pacer Arshdeep Singh. Their lack of penetration against RCB in Mullanpur was evident, and they’ll need a vastly improved performance with the ball to challenge MI’s powerful batting lineup.

Batting too, remains a concern for Punjab after a forgettable show against RCB in their own backyard. Against a famed bowling unit, comprising the likes of Bumrah, Boult and Gleeson, the Punjab top order, comprising Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Iyer will be challenged right from the start. However, if the openers Priyansh and Prabhsimran manage to put up a solid start, Iyer and Liam Livingstone will need to find ways to counter Bumrah’s precision and Pandya’s tactical nous, especially on a pitch expected to favour high scores.

Punjab will also take a lot of heart from their earlier win over MI in the league stage, where they successfully chased down a target despite Bumrah’s frugal spell. That memory could fuel their belief but they’ll need more than just belief to overcome the Mumbai juggernaut this time.

Former Sri Lanka skipper and MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene’s leadership has once again been crucial in guiding the team through a campaign that began with questions but is now peaking at the perfect time. With another final in sight, MI will be keen to continue their march towards a potential sixth title.

For Punjab, its now or never, and the question remains, can they overcome the scars and remain in contention for a first IPL title? The pressure will be unrelenting and margins razor-thin, and on Sunday only one team will move a step closer to IPL glory.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz (wk), Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Kyle Jamieson.