IPL 2025: Royals open account with nervy 6-run win over CSK amidst a sea of Yellow

Rajasthan Royals finally opened their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, clinching a thrilling six-run win over Chennai Super Kings to wrap up their assignments in their second home in style here on Sunday but the night, the noise and the nostalgia all belonged to Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Playing his first match in Guwahati since 2018 and possibly his last at the venue, Dhoni’s arrival sent the ACA Stadium into a frenzy. The stands turned into a sea of yellow, echoing with chants of “Dhoni! Dhoni!” every time the former India captain appeared on screen, moved behind the stumps or walked out to bat.

Advertisement

The 43-year-old might not have taken his team over the line, but his 11-ball 16 had the stadium packed with fans donning the replica of the iconic Jersey No.7, on their feet till the final over.

Advertisement

But amidst the frenzy, it was Rajasthan Royals’ Nitish Rana who stole the early limelight with a blistering 36-ball 81, laced with 10 fours and five mammoth sixes, before Wanindu Hasaranga spun a web with four wickets to help the home side finally open their account after two successive defeats.

Chasing 183, CSK’s innings ebbed and flowed. They received an early jolt with Jofra Archer getting rid of Rachin Ravindra for a duck in the first over of the innings, before Rahul Tripathi and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad stabilised the innings with a 46-run second wicket partnership.

But just when the duo threatened to take the game away, Wanindu Hasaranga came up with the important breakthrough of Tripathi (23) and then went on to further derail CSK’s chase with the wickets of impact substitute Shivam Dube (18) and Vijay Shankar (9).

Amidst the chaos, Ruturaj kept CSK’s hopes floating with a sublime 37-ball 50, before Hasaranga returned for his final over to recreate his Pushpa celebration for the fourth time in the evening when he got the CSK skipper holed out to Yashasvi Jaiswal at the long-on fence. Ruturaj’s 44-ball 63 was laced with seven fours and a six.

With CSK needing another 54 off 25 deliveries, a massive roar signalled the arrival of MS Dhoni, for the first time in IPL 2025 at No.7, and the former India skipper in the company of Ravindra Jadeja kept the tourists in hunt with a 35-run partnership before being dismissed. Jadeja tried to pull off a heist with a gritty unbeaten 32, but with Dhoni back in the dugout and wickets tumbling around him, CSK fell just short, ending at 176/8.

Earlier, put in to bat first, Rajasthan lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but Rana’s entry turned the tide quickly. The left-hander was in sublime touch, getting off the mark with a cracking boundary and then unleashing a flurry of strokes.

Partnering with opener Sanju Samson, Rana took the attack to the CSK bowlers, and took special liking for Ravichandran Ashwin, clobbering the star off spinner for two massive sixes and a four in a 19-run over.

Rana followed it up by punishing Khaleel Ahmed, to bring up a 21-ball fifty, his first in Royals colours and thereby powered his team to a commanding 79/1 at the end of the mandatory powerplay.

With Samson playing second fiddle, it looked like RR were on track for a 200-plus total. But CSK found their breakthrough with the introduction of mystery spinner Noor Ahmad, who deceived Samson into a mistimed loft, caught by Rachin Ravindra at long-off. That opened the door for the visitors.

The crowd erupted once again as local hero and stand-in captain Riyan Parag walked in, but all eyes remained on Rana, who continued his onslaught with another burst of boundaries. However, Ashwin, despite an expensive start, had the last laugh, luring Rana into a wide delivery that Dhoni gleefully stumped with trademark precision.

Rana’s dismissal for a stunning 81 off just 36 balls proved to be the turning point. From 124/2, Rajasthan lost their way as CSK’s spinners tightened the screws. Wickets tumbled quickly, seven falling for just 52 runs, as the middle and lower order failed to sustain the momentum. While Parag chipped in with a composed 37 off 28, and Shimron Hetmyer added a brief 19 off 16, the Royals couldn’t finish strong, eventually settling for 182/9.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan added to the glitter, blending glamour and energy. Dressed in a shimmery crop top and a miniskirt with tassels, she set the stage on fire as the crowd cheered for her.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 182/9 (Nitish Rana 81, Riyan Parag 37, Sanju Samson 20; Noor Ahmad 2/28, Matheesha Pathirana 2/28, Khaleel Ahmed 2/38) beat Chennai Super Kings 176/6 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 63, Ravindra Jadeja 32 not out, Rahul Tripathi 23; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/35) by six runs.