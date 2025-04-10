IPL 2025: Prasidh picks 3-24 as Gujarat Titans secure 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals

Pacer Prasidh Krishna picked 3-24 as a collective bowling performance helped Gujarat Titans secure an emphatic 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

After B. Sai Sudharsan continued his outstanding run by making a majestic 82 and taking GT to a massive 217/6, Krishna was effective with his lengths on a red-soil pitch as RR were bowled out for 159. For RR, barring Shimron Hetmyer (52), Sanju Samson (41), and Riyan Parag (26), none could get into double digits, as GT’s fourth successive win takes them to the top of the points table.

In defence of a tall total, GT were on the money from the word go. Yashasvi Jaiswal slashed to deep third off Arshad Khan, while Nitish Rana’s uppercut was caught in the same region off Mohammed Siraj. Parag started the fightback by flicking Siraj for six, while Sanju Samson slashed, punched, and drove off Arshad to take two fours and a six.

Parag lofted Siraj over mid-on for six, while Samson swiped him over mid-wicket for four. Parag’s sizzling run continued as he swiped and clipped Krishna for six and four respectively, as RR ended power-play at 57/2. But shortly after, Parag gave a faint edge behind to Jos Buttler off impact player Kulwant Khejroliya, to be dismissed for 26.

Rashid Khan joined the wicket-taker’s party when Dhruv Jurel mistimed his pull on a googly and was caught at deep mid-wicket. Samson and Hetmyer brought RR back on track – the latter heaved Rashid for three boundaries before the duo took 16 runs off Khejroliya.

But Krishna ended the brief fightback by getting some extra bounce and having Samson edge to short third man for 41. Rashid was again struck by the trapping impact player Shubham Dubey lbw for just one. Hetmyer continued to wage a lone battle by being dropped twice and bringing up his fifty off 29 balls by driving Prasidh through extra cover for four.

But Krishna effectively sealed the game in GT’s favour by having Jofra Archer give a catch to mid-off and the dangerous Hetmyer pulling to deep backward square leg for 52. R Sai Kishore took out the remaining wickets to ensure GT continued its winning run in IPL 2025.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans 217/6 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 82, Shahrukh Khan 36; Maheesh Theekshana 2-54, Jofra Archer 1-30) beat Rajasthan Royals 159 in 19.2 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 52, Sanju Samson 41; Prasidh Krishna 3-24, R Sai Kishore 2-20) by 58 runs