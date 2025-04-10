IPL 2025: ‘Felt strange… but was more desperate for win’, says Buttler on playing against former team RR

After Gujarat Titans’ (GT) secured a clinical 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler admitted it felt strange for him to play against his former team, Rajasthan Royals. But he added that, at the same time he was desperate to win for GT.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Buttler made a crucial 36 while sharing a match-winning 80-run stand with B Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket, as GT made 217/6 and then bowled out RR for 159 in 19.2 overs to go on top of the points table.

“It did feel a bit strange being on the other side against Rajasthan Royals. But to be honest, I was even more desperate for the win today. I think it was an excellent team performance. I’m really enjoying the new challenge.

“I’ve been batting at No. 3 for England recently, so it’s not unfamiliar. It helps that I’m coming in behind two fantastic openers who usually lay a strong platform. If there’s any swing, they deal with it, and I get to walk in once the ball stops moving, which is quite nice,” said Buttler to JioHotstar.

Varun Aaron, the former India fast-bowler, said he was left in awe of Sudharsan’s majestic 82. “He has absolute role clarity and puts in a tremendous amount of hard work. I know for a fact that Sai is very committed, both on and off the field. That dedication is showing now. The way he played today was exceptional.

“Those two sixes over cover off Sandeep Sharma weren’t easy—especially considering Sandeep doesn’t offer much pace. To hit him for sixes over cover when he’s bowling wide—that shows Sai is in excellent form and seeing the ball really well,” he said on JioHotstar.

Mark Boucher, the former South Africa player who coached Mumbai Indians, felt GT are being aided by different players stepping up for them in various situations. “They’re batting really well, and their bowling unit is functioning cohesively too. Interestingly, they didn’t quite threaten with back-to-back performances earlier, but they’ve done the job well in the pool.

“What stands out is how different players are stepping up in different games. They’ll take a lot of confidence from Rashid Khan picking up two wickets, he’s clearly at his best. Overall, a lot of positives for them. It was a tough game, but they’ve managed to stay strong on the points table.”

Aaron also agreed with Boucher’s perspective on GT, saying, “Gujarat Titans are showing what a complete team looks like. They’ve really invested in young talent. Take Shahrukh Khan, for instance—despite not getting runs over the past couple of seasons, the team has kept faith in him and given him a clearly defined role.”

“Rahul Tewatia continues to be a reliable contributor, playing his role year after year. In the bowling department, Arshad’s knack for picking up key wickets adds to their strength. Everyone’s chipping in, and that’s the hallmark of a healthy, well-rounded team, not just depending on one or two stars,” he concluded.