IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer returns as KKR captain, Nitish to be deputy

CEO of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Venky Mysore, declared on Thursday that Shreyas Iyer will succeed Nitish Rana as the team’s captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Due to injuries, Shreyas Iyer was unable to participate in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Nitish Rana assumed the captaincy for the remainder of the season, leading the Knight Riders to an eighth-place finish. In addition to helping India advance to the 2023 World Cup final last month, Iyer made his comeback to cricket action in September and October at the 2023 Asia Cup.

"It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas missed IPL 2023 due to injury," Venky remarked in making the announcement. His return to the helm as captain pleases us greatly. His character is demonstrated by the manner in which he has recovered from his injuries through hard work and by his form.

The Knight Riders announced last month that Gautam Gambhir would be returning as a mentor. Before being let go by the team prior to the 2018 season, Gambhir guided the KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. After he retired, Gambhir spent two seasons (2022–2023) coaching the Lucknow Super Giants.

“We are also appreciative of Nitish’s willingness to fill Shreya’s shoes during the previous season, which he did admirably. Without a doubt, Nitish will help Shreyas in whatever manner he can as Vice Captain to the advantage of Team KKR”.

Rana, who was chosen as vice captain for the upcoming edition, received appreciation from Shreyas Iyer for taking over as captain in 2023. “I think we had a number of difficulties during the previous season, one of which was my injury-related absence. Nitish performed admirably, not only covering for me but also demonstrating excellent leadership. That KKR has named him Vice Captain makes me very happy. It will undoubtedly make the leadership group stronger,” Iyer remarked.