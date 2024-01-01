IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants parts away with assistant coach Vijay Dahiya

Former India keeper-batter Vijay Dahiya has parted company with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2024 tournament. Dahiya has been a member of Andy Flower’s LSG support staff since the team’s formation in 2022.

Vijay Dahiya had a long coaching career after playing two Tests and 19 one-day internationals for India in 2000 and 2001. He was the coach of the Uttar Pradesh squad when he was appointed LSG. Dahiya has also been an assistant coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders and a talent scout for the Delhi Capitals.

Previously, LSG’s coach, Gautam Gambhir, had left the franchise and rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Advertisement

These changes occurred after LSG hired Justin Langer as the team’s head coach ahead of the IPL 2024.

Notably, former India spinner Sridharan Sriram has been named as one of the Lucknow Super Giants’ assistant coaches for the IPL 2024 season.

As an assistant coach, he worked alongside Pravin Tambe and the South African duo of Morne Morkel and Jonty Rhodes.

Vijay Dahiya took to social media to “say farewell” to the Lucknow Super Giants and wish them luck in the forthcoming season.

“It’s time to say good-bye, LSG.” Super Giants of Lucknow: Working with the team over the last two years has been a wonderful experience. Best wishes to the LSG team:” Dahiya shared a photo on Instagram.