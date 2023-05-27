IPL 2023: GT set up title clash with CSK after 62-run win over MI in qualifier 2

Shumban Gill’s scintillating century followed by Mohit Sharma’s five-wicket haul helped an all-round Gujarat Titans clinch a 62-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) In their Indian Premier League (IPL) qualifier 2 match at Ahmedabad on Friday.

With this win, GT has set up the title clash with four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Sunday in Ahmedabad. Chasing a huge total of 233, MI got to a poor start as they lost their wicket in the first over of the innings. Nehal Wadhera became the target of in-form bowler Mohammed Shami. He scored 4 off 3 balls. MI was 5/1 in 0.5 overs.

Shami in his next over again did the job for his team. This time, he took an important wicket of Rohit Sharma. He scored 8 off 7 balls. MI was reduced to 21/2 in 2.2 overs.

MI reached 50 runs mark in 4.3 overs.

Young batter Tilak Varma showed fighting spirit and hit back-to-back boundaries in the 5th over. He collected 24 runs in Shami’s bowling. However, his batting ended shortly after Rashid Khan hit the wickets. Tilak scored 43 off 14 balls.

After the powerplay, MI added 72/3 in the scoreboard. Suryakumar Yadav was unbeaten at 12* off 9 balls.

MI reached 100 run mark in 9.2 overs.

MI were maintaining the required run rate but losing regular wickets. Joshua Little dismissed Cameron Green who made 30 off 20 balls. MI was 124/4 in 11.2 overs.

Surya was batting exceptionally well to keep the hopes alive for MI. He clinched his fifty in 35 balls.

MI reached 150 run mark with a six by Surya in 14.2 overs.

MI’s only hope, Surya was dismissed by Mohit Sharma at 61 off 38 balls. Mohit in the same over dismissed Vishnu Vinod at 5 off 7 balls.

MI’s batting lineup crumbled with the pressure of keeping up with the required run rate. They kept on losing wickets. Tim David (2) became target Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan (2) dismissed by Mohit Sharma and Piyush Chawla (0) went back with a golden duck after Mohit Sharma dismissed him.

MI team was bundled out in 18.2 overs after Mohit dismissed Kumar Kartikeya at 6 off 7 balls.

Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT with 5/10 in 2.2 overs. Rashid and Shami got two while Little got one wicket.

Earlier, put to bat first by MI, GT was off to a solid start once again. Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha once again provided defending champions a platform for a massive score.

Gill was the aggressor out of the two. With the help of his clean strikes, GT reached the 50-run mark in six overs. At the end of six overs, GT was 50/0, with Saha (18*) and Gill (30*) unbeaten.

GT’s 54-run opening stand was broken by Piyush Chawla. The spinner trapped Saha for 18 off 16 balls. GT was 54/1 in 6.2 overs.

Following this, Sai Sudarshan was next up on the crease.

Gill continued his fine form, bringing up his fifth half-century of IPL 2023, in just 32 balls. His knock consisted of three fours and two sixes.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was at 91/1, with Gill (57*) and Sudarshan (13*) unbeaten at the crease.

Gill’s power-hitting went up as the innings progressed to such an extent that Sudarshan was a mere spectator.

Akash Madhwal, who had taken a five-wicket haul in the last match, was smashed for three sixes by Gill in the 12th over and he gave away a total of 21 runs.

GT reached the 100-run mark in 11.1 overs.

In the next over, Chawla was also smashed for 20 runs, including two sixes and a four by Gill.

Gill brought up his third IPL century in just 49 balls, consisting of four boundaries and eight sixes.

GT crossed the 150-run mark in 14.3 overs as Gill continued his onslaught with two sixes and a four in the 15th over.

Sudarshan and Gill brought up their century stand in 49 balls.

GT was 166/1 in 15 overs, with Gill (116*) and Sai Sudarshan (27*) unbeaten. Green was smashed for 19 runs in the 15th over, including two sixes and a four by Gill.

In the next over, Gill-Sudarshan continued the assault, smashing Jordan for 17 runs.

The 138-run stand between Gill-Sudarshan ended as Tim David caught Gill near the ropes.

Madhwal got his first wicket. Gill departed for 129 off 60 balls, consisting of seven fours and ten sixes. GT was at 192/2 in 16.5 overs.