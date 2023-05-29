IPL 2023 final CSK vs GT: How to get ticket refund for May 28 match washed out due to rains in Ahmedabad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was supposed to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Unfortunately, rain played a spoilsport and did not allow a single ball to be bowled. The match was postponed to the reserve day i.e. on Monday. Fortunately, fans will be able to watch Monday’s game with the same ticket that they had purchased for Sunday’s match.

“The final of the IPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May – 7.30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe and intact,” the official handle of IPL tweeted on Sunday.

However, those who will not be able to attend Monday’s match can cancel their online purchase and get a full refund.

According to the terms, a refund will be made if a particular match is either canceled or abandoned without a single ball being bowled. The refund may take up to 10 working days to reflect in your account.

If you have purchased the ticket through Paytm, follow these steps to get a refund –