IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Riders beat kings by 6 wickets

Today was the season’s first IPL match between CSK (Chennai Super Kings) and KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) CSK vs KKR. Fans witnessed a clinical performance from KKR as they beat CSK by 6 wickets in the blockbuster season opener.

Chasing 132 for the win, Ajinkya Rahane hit a brilliant 44 before skipper Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 20 to steer them past the finish line. Earlier, Umesh Yadav plucked two early wickets before Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell entered the wicket-takers column, leaving CSK tottering at 61/5. But Ravindra Jadeja (26*) and MS Dhoni (50*) did a brilliant job to resurrect Chennai’s innings after early blows. The pair put up 70 to help Chennai post 131/5 in 20 overs. On the bowling front, Umesh picked up two while Russell and Chakravarthy registered one wicket each.

Umesh Yadav is named the Man of the Match for his figures of 4-0-20-2.

KKR fans are super excited and looking forward to other matches.