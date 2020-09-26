Former India opener Virender Sehwag has lashed out at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players for failing to play freely. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men lost their second match on the trot after Delhi Capitals defeated them on Thursday.

Sehwag took a dig at the CSK batsmen and asked them to have “glucose” before the beginning of a match to add intensity to their game during the ongoing edition of the cash-rich tournament in the UAE.

“Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne. (CSK batsmen are not getting going. They need to have glucose when they come out to bat in the next match),” Sehwag said in a tweet on Saturday.

“I don’t think it was a good game for us. The wicket did slow down a bit, there was no dew, but I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. We need to figure that out,” the 39-year-old said after the match.

CSK have a six-day break before their next outing and the skipper said that the imminent return of Ambati Rayudu for their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad would help their team balance.

“The break in the next seven days is the best chance we could get: give them match simulation and look for the right balance,” said Dhoni.

CSK were subject of yet another dismal run chase as they succumbed to a 44-run defeat against Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Put into bat first by CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Prithvi Shaw (64 off 43 deliveries) and Dhawan (35 off 27 deliveries) gave Delhi a solid start with their opening stand of 94 runs. Skipper Iyer (26 off 22) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 25) then batted the middle overs and ensured that they post the commendable score of 175/3.

In the second innings, it was the usual brilliance from South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (3/26) which helped Delhi in successfully defending. Anrich Nortje with 2/21 also contributed to Delhi’s cause.