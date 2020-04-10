With the suggestions of a spectator-less Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the coronavirus outbreak getting rife, former India all-rounder and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Madan Lal said that there is no point in conducting the tournament behind closed doors as along with the players and the fans, it is also about the people who are involved in the process.

“There’s no point in playing IPL matches in front of empty stands. It’s not just about the players and the fans, it’s about other people who are also involved in the process while travelling, organising, broadcasting, etc,” Lal told IANS.

IPL, which was slated to commence on March 29, was deferred till April 15 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus. But the chances of the cash-rich league getting kicked off anytime soon seems bleak.

“IPL is a big brand. But the board can only take a decision once the situation improves and coronavirus is gone. At the moment, it’s on upstage. So, no one is going to take a risk,” said the 1983 World Cup winner.

“Once coronavirus is gone, cricket can obviously take place because it’s such a popular sport and is loved by all. Even the players would like to play in front of crowds and that can only happen once the situation fully improves,” he added.

The pandemic COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 220 lives in India and has infected around 6,700 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is over 95,000 along with the infected ones crossing the 16 lakh mark as per the Worldometer.

With the pandemic creating havoc across the globe, the BCCI is now also looking at the October-November window to host the IPL. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held later in the year.