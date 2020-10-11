Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was disappointed after their fifth straight loss in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

CSK were thrashed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 37 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. Following the defeat, Dhoni has asserted that there are “too many holes” in the Chennai ship at the moment.

“Too many holes in the ship and when you try to plug one, there is water flowing from another. We need to get our act together. Everything needs to work in the same game to get a result. Once we get a result in our favour, it will be slightly different for us,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Batting first, RCB were neither off to a good start nor could they post a huge total on boar. However, Kohli’s gritty and unbeaten 52-ball knock of 90 runs helped them in making a commendable total.

However, Dhoni believed that the team ended up giving too many runs in the last four overs in RCB’s innings.

“I think the last four overs when we were bowling (didn’t go to plan), before that the bowlers had done a good job. We needed to close it nicely. Batting has been a bit of worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it,” he said.

“It is almost the same thing that is happening, maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round – play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can’t leave too many after the 15th or 16th over, that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen.

“Our batting has lacked a bit of power from the 6th over onwards, individuals get tentative and no matter how much confidence you are giving them, ultimately they have to have their own plan as to how to play,” he said.

Chasing the total, CSK again succumbed under pressure. As it has been the case throughout the season so far, top-order’s failure resulted in the team’s defeat as Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men could never established their authority and were restricted to 132/8.

This was CSK’s fifth defeat from seven games so far while RCB’s fourth win from six games.

Meanwhile, the win against CSK at the Dubai International Stadium has helped RCB to go up to the fourth position in the points table of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli’s men have eight points from six matches so far.