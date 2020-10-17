Newly-elected Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan expressed his disappointment after getting thrashed by Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai extended their unbeaten streak to five matches with the eight-wicket win over KKR on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Reacting to the result, Morgan said that KKR could not match Mumbai in any department.

“We weren’t even at the races today. We got a score to bowl at in the end, but the way Mumbai got off, it was tough to stop them,” said Morgan after the match.

Mumbai Indians came all guns blazing against a confused KKR team, which abruptly had a chance in captaincy hours ahead of the match.

Mumbai bowlers restricted KKR to a moderate 148 for five wickets in 20 overs, before wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 78 guided the four times champions home with 19 balls to spare. Mumbai ended up with 149 for two wickets in 16.5 overs.

“We have a lot of experience in numbers four, five and six. Given the match-ups, we are trying to play our best hand there. Today it didn’t make that much of a difference. We were all in early,” said Morgan.

Registering the sixth win of the season in just their eighth match so far, Mumbai reclaimed the top spot. They haven’t lost any contest ever since the super-over defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore.