Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul was a disappointed man after Rajasthan Royals broke their winning streak and handed them a seven-wicket defeat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

KXIP had a total of 185/4 on board but RR chased it down with nearly three overs to spare.

“It was a horrible toss to lose with the amount of dew later on. It did get very easy to bat on. The wrist spinners want the ball to be dry and get some grip off the surface but with the dew it got really difficult,” said Rahul after the match.

“On a sticky wicket, as it was when we batted, this was not a bad total. We didn’t bowl badly, but we need to learn to bowl better with the wet ball,” he said.

Rahul said that the amount of dew they encountered was not something they were prepared for.

“The dew has been unpredictable. We spoke to the groundsman, and he said there was no dew in the last game. You can’t prepare for it, but you have to be able to adapt to that,” he said.

The win helped Rajasthan to climb up to fifth spot and remain in contention for a playoff berth in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royals have similar figures as Kings XI Punjab with 12 points from 13 matches.

“It has been the kind of season where nothing has come easy. We have had to work hard for every point. No surprise that it has come down to the last game,” said Rahul.

Chris Gayle’s swashbuckling knock of 99 runs went in vain as Rajasthan Royals kept themselves in contention for a playoff berth in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Ben Stokes, who had returned with 2/32 in Punjab’s innings, was the star with the willow as well. During Rajasthan Royals’ chase of 186, Stokes smashed 50 off 26 ball. Skipper Steve Smith (31 off 20 balls) and Sanju Samson (48 off 25) also made genuine contributions.