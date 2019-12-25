The under-construction Sardar Patel Stadium in the Motera locality of Ahmedabad, which is being touted as the world’s largest cricket stadium, is likely to host the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The stadium is expected to be fully built and serviceable by March next year and according to online sports show Sports Tak the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might host the final of the next IPL match in Motera.

Though the schedule of the IPL 2020 has not yet been released, several reports have suggested that the 13th edition of the cash-rich league could be kick-started on March 23.

Reportedly, the BCCI has also made plans to inaugurate the stadium with a match between the World XI and Asia XI, which is most likely to be an international affair.

One of the oldest cricket stadiums in India, the Motera Stadium has been under construction since January 2017 after the Gujarat Cricket Association decided to turn it into the largest cricket stadium at a cost of INR 700 crore.

Surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground’s capacity to accommodate 1 lakh people, the ground will see 1.10 lakh fans witnessing a match in comparison to its previous strength of 49,000.

The stadium, which is spread over 63 acres, will have a clubhouse with 50 rooms and a swimming pool. It will also contain 76 corporate boxes.

The turf of new Sardar Patel will be a regular venue for Test cricket and One Day International (ODI) matches.

The project is a brainchild of former President of Gujarat Cricket Association and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, along with the support of Amit Shah.