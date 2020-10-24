Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has said that their performance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had been disappointing and that they deserved to be at the bottom of the points table.

CSK’s remaining hopes of making it to the playoffs of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was brought to a crushing death by Mumbai Indians on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“There is a lot hurt, disappointment, frustration that goes along with a disappointing season. There were a lot of things tried but we just couldn’t put a game together,” said Fleming after the humiliating loss on Friday.

“We’ve had holes throughout, like losing a player before the start of the season to things like being one over short or losing a couple of wickets too many. That can happen to a team off the pace. We don’t have the numbers from individuals, therefore our place in points table is probably appropriate.”

Thanks to Trent Boult’s 4-wicket haul and valuable contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar, Mumbai Indians restricted Chennai Super Kings for an embarassing total of 114/9 in Sharjah on Friday.

Chasing the target, an unbeaten opening stand between Ishan Kishan (68 off 37 balls) and Quinton de Kock (46 off 37) helped Mumbai Indians in registering a 10-wicket victory with more than 7 overs to spare.

“We were pretty stunned, we had a terrible power-play, losing wickets so quickly and frequently. The game was almost over in the power-play itself. It was tough watching. They bowled well but we made them find ways of getting us out.”

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team now have six points from 11 matches, out of which they have lost eight, and are now placed at the bottom of the eight-team table.