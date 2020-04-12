The entire world has come to a standstill in view of the dreaded COVID-19 and understandably almost no sporting activity is possible amid the global health emergency.

Amid the circumstances, there is still no clarity over the fate of two major cricketing events- the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In a recent media statement, star Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has stated that although the IPL can be played behind closed doors, the T20 World Cup cannot be played in such a setup.

“If you look at the way it’s going to be set out, it’s going to be hard for us to have crowds there,” Maxwell told ABC Grandstand as quoted by news agency PTI.

“It’s going to be hard for us to justify having a World Cup when we can’t get people into the grounds. So I can’t see it happening in the near future,” he added.

“We’ve got to take care of everyone’s health and well-being. I think if the IPL goes ahead they can probably survive without any crowds, but I can’t see the T20 World Cup surviving without any people there,” he further said.

Maxwell, however, revealed that players have not been informed anything about the fate of IPL 2020.