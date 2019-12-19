Rajasthan Royals buy Robin Uthappa for 3 crore. Uthappa had set a base price of 1.50 crore for himself. Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara, who had base prices of 50 lakh each went unsold.

Notably, Robin Uthappa was the Indian player with the highest base price. The former Karnataka batsman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year.

Meanwhile, England batsman Jason Roy was sold to Delhi Capitals on his base price of 1.50 crore.

More about IPL 2020 Auction:

South African pacer Dale Steyn and swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have been shortlisted for the highest base price of Indian National Rupees (INR) 2 crore.

Alongside Steyn and Maxwell, Australian cricketers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood have been kept in the bracket of the highest base price. Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has also been shortlisted in this bracket.

Former KKR players Yusuf Pathan, Piyush Chawla and Jaydev Unadkat have set a base price of INR 1 crore. A total of 20 foreign cricketers have been shortlisted for the base price of 1 crore.

The United States of America (USA) pacer Ali Khan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacer Zahoor Khan and Scotland’s George Munsey are the three cricketers from Associate Nations. All the three are placed with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Deepak Hooda with the base price of Rs 40 lakh is the uncapped Indian player with the highest base price. The Baroda all-rounder has an experience of 61 IPL games and was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Tilak Varma and Ravi Bishnoi are some of the Under-19 Indian players who will be part of Kolkata’s auction.