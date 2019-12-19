Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins at a whopping sum of 15.5 crores (INR).

Cummins had set a base price of 2 crore for himself, but his ongoing form with the ball put his value far beyond his expectations. The bidding war was going on between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but KKR suddenly came into the scene and bought Cummins within two bids.

Notably, the Australia fast bowler became the first bowler to claim 50 Test wickets in the year 2019.

Cummins achieved the feat by picking up the wicket of Mohammad Abbas in the 91st over of Pakistan’s innings in the second Test match.

Meanwhile, former KKR all-rounder Yusuf Pathan went unsold.

More about IPL 2020 Auction:

South African pacer Dale Steyn and swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have been shortlisted for the highest base price of Indian National Rupees (INR) 2 crore.

Alongside Steyn and Maxwell, Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood has been kept in the bracket of the highest base price. Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has also been shortlisted in this bracket.

Former KKR players Piyush Chawla and Jaydev Unadkat have set a base price of INR 1 crore. A total of 20 foreign cricketers have been shortlisted for the base price of 1 crore.

The United States of America (USA) pacer Ali Khan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacer Zahoor Khan and Scotland’s George Munsey are the three cricketers from Associate Nations. All the three are placed with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Deepak Hooda with the base price of Rs 40 lakh is the uncapped Indian player with the highest base price. The Baroda all-rounder has an experience of 61 IPL games and was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Tilak Varma and Ravi Bishnoi are some of the Under-19 Indian players who will be part of Kolkata’s auction.