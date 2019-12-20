The player’s auction for the most popular cricket league in the world concluded on Thursday in Kolkata. The most expensive buy in IPL 2020 Auction was Australian speedster Pat Cummins. The right-arm pacer was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15.5 crore. Only one Indian makes the list of top 10 most expensive buys. Let us find out.

1. Pat Cummins- 15.5 Crore INR

Australia’s 26-year-old pace bowler Pat Cummins was the most expensive buy and was drafted in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side. Although Cummins has been in outstanding form especially in Test matches and ODIs, his numbers in T20 Cricket may not look pleasing when viewed out of context. IPL 2020 will be a massive platform for Cummins to improve his T20 record.

2. Glenn Maxwell- 10.75 Crore INR

Number 2 on this list is another Australian and this is Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell made a blockbuster return to the Kings XI Punjab squad. The hard-hitting batting all-rounder was bagged by the Punjab franchise. Fans will hope that Maxwell is able to reproduce his magic at the IPL stage.

3. Chris Morris- 10 Crore INR

South African star Chris Morris is next on the list. Royal Challenges Bangalore included Morris in the team for INR 10 Crore. Prior to this Morris has already been part of several players including Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Morris has picked 237 wickets in 193 T20 matches.

4. Sheldon Cottrell- 8.5 Crore

West Indian pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell was the center of attraction at the IPL Auctions. Many franchises were in the race to rope him in but it was the Kings XI Punjab team that emerged victorious. Punjab bought Cottrell for INR 8.5 crore. Notably, this will be Sheldon’s debut season in the Indian Premier League. In his T20 career so far, he has picked 117 wickets in 83 matches.

5. Nathan Coulter-Nile- 8 Crore

The fifth most expensive buy in the IPL 2020 Auctions is Nathan Coulter-Nile. Coulter-Nile was bagged by the Mumbai Indians franchise for INR 8 Crore. The 32-year-old Aussie has been part of franchises like Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. Coulter-Nile has featured in as many as 108 T20 matches in which he has picked 130 wickets.

List of most expensive players 6th to 10th

Ranking in the most expensive list Player- Amount Team 6 Shimron Hetmyer- 7.75 Crore Delhi Capitals 7 Piyush Chawla- 6.75 Crore Chennai Super Kings 8 Sam Curran- 5.50 Crore Chennai Super Kings 9 Eoin Morgan- 5.25 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders 10 Marcus Stoinis- 4.80 Crore Delhi Capitals

Piyush Chawla is the only Indian in the top 10 list of most expensive buys in the Indian Premier League Auction for the 2020 Edition. Member of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team, Piyush has made some memorable contributions for the KKR franchise in the past and would hope to do the same with the Chennai Super Kings.