South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 10 crore (INR). He had set a base price of 1.50 crore for himself, but the bidders increased his value far beyond his estimate.

The bidding war was going on between RCB, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, however, RCB had the last laugh.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins at a whopping sum of 15.5 crores.

Delhi Capitals bought Jason Roy at 1.5 crores.

More about IPL 2020 Auction:

South African pacer Dale Steyn and swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have been shortlisted for the highest base price of Indian National Rupees (INR) 2 crore.

Alongside Steyn and Maxwell, Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood has been kept in the bracket of the highest base price. Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has also been shortlisted in this bracket.

Former KKR players Piyush Chawla and Jaydev Unadkat have set a base price of INR 1 crore. A total of 20 foreign cricketers have been shortlisted for the base price of 1 crore.

The United States of America (USA) pacer Ali Khan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacer Zahoor Khan and Scotland’s George Munsey are the three cricketers from Associate Nations. All the three are placed with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Deepak Hooda with the base price of Rs 40 lakh is the uncapped Indian player with the highest base price. The Baroda all-rounder has an experience of 61 IPL games and was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Tilak Varma and Ravi Bishnoi are some of the Under-19 Indian players who will be part of Kolkata’s auction.