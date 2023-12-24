IOA‘s ad-hoc panel to manage WFI after ministry suspends newly elected officials

It could be a win for the protesting wresters, atleast momentarily, as the sports ministry on Sunday suspended the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body, led by former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s close aide Sanjay Singh, for abruptly announcing the junior national championships.

Later in the day, the ministry directed the PT Usha-led Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to set up an ad-hoc panel to manage the day-to-day affairs at the WFI.

“…This requires for immediate and stringent corrective measures to uphold the principles of good governance in sports organizations, and thus, now it becomes incumbent on part of the IOA to to make suitable arrangements for the interim for managing the affairs of WFI so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner and the principle of good governance in the sports body do not get jeopradised,” Tarun Pareek, Under Secretary to the Government of India, wrote in the letter, addressed to the IOA President.

The sports ministry’s move to suspend the WFI came after the federation’s newly-elected president Sanjay Singh had announced that the junior national competitions (Under-15 & U-20) will begin before the end of this year. The ministry detailed that this was against the rules and at least a 15-day notice was needed so that the wrestlers could prepare.

“Such decisions (holding nationals) are to be taken by Executive Committee, before which agendas are required to be placed for consideration. As per Article XI of the WFI constitution under the Heading ‘Notices and Quorum for Meetings’, minimum notice period for EC meeting is 15 clear days and quorum is of 1/3rd of representatives. Even for Emergency EC meeting, minimum notice period is 7 clear days with quorum requirement of 1/3rd of representatives,” the ministry said.

Without naming Brij Bhushan, the ministry also said that the new body appeared to be in complete control of the previous office bearers, against whom allegations of sexual harassment had been made. “Newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code,” the ministry said.

“The business of the federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers. Which is also alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged and present the court is hearing the matter,” it further added.

Earlier on Saturday, Sakshee Malikkh, who had announced her retirement from the sport in protest against the outcome of the polls, had called out WFI for hosting the junior national competitions in Gonda – the stronghold of Brij Bhushan.

“The decisions made by the newly elected executive body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) demonstrate a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI’s constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code,” the ministry further said.

“The actions smack of complete arbitrariness on part of the President, which is against the settled principles of good governance and devoid of transparency and due process. Adherence to governance norms is vital for ensuring fair play, transparency and accountability. There are crucial to built trust among athletes, stakeholders, and the public,” the ministry added.

Momentary relief for protesting grapplers

The ministry’s decision could provide momentary relief to the protesting grapplers, led by Olympic bronze medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Vinesh Phogat, who had spent 40 days on the streets demanding removal of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from the WFI top post, alleging sexual misconduct charges.

Since then, multiple FIRs have been filed against the former WFI chief, with the case currently ongoing in the Rouse Avenue Court. Following the protests, Brij Bhushan was removed from the post in March, even as he had also reached the end of his tenure, according to the Indian Sports Code.

The process for the WFI election began in July, but court cases kept delaying it. This led to the international wrestling body suspending the WFI. The Supreme Court recently set aside a stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, clearing the decks for the polls.

Following his victory in the WFI polls, Sanjay Singh termed it a win of truth over lies. “They levelled such allegations against a person whose character does not have a place for those traits,” he had said.