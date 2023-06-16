IOA launches a unique ‘Bharat In Paris’ campaign

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday launched a unique Olympic Movement – ‘Bharat In Paris’ campaign – a blend of sports & sustainability to kick-off the countdown to India’s participation at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Explaining the concept, IOA’s acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey, ‘ Bharat In Paris’ is a novel way to combine sports and sustainability, exhibiting India’s inclusivity towards today’s youth, spirit of sportsmanship and sustainability for an eco-friendly environment.

“We have drawn our inspiration from our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji who recently donned jacket made of recycled material, and his commitment for a Green India,” said Mr. Chaubey adding, “The ‘Bharat In Paris’ campaign will feature participants’ jersey crafted and formulated from hemp, bamboo and beechwood blend. ‘

Additionally, every participant will be presented with digital certificates which recently was adapted by Sports Authority of India for the Khelo India Games.” he added

While ‘Bharat In Paris’ campaign is aimed at raising awareness for the Olympic Games pan-India, the initiative also embraces Govt of India & IOA’s commitment towards Digital India and Sustainable Garments.

Starting 23rd June, IOA along with UNIV Sportatech will organise 20 Marathons and 5 Cyclothons in partnership with 12 state governments, to spread awareness about Paris Olympics 2024 and inspire the nation’s youth to pursue their sporting ambitions, keeping in mind the values of spirit of Olympism.

IOA’s ‘Bharat In Paris’ is set to be first of many initiatives as run up to the Olympic Games 2024.