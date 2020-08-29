Jurgen Klopp has dismissed all the rumours about Liverpool expressing their interest for Lionel Messi and said that the Reds would not be able to pay the huge sum of money that would require to get the Argentine. However, Klopp admitted that anyone would be interested in having Messi.

“Interest? Who doesn’t want to have Messi in their team? But no chance,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

Ever since reports emerged that Messi had expressed his of leaving Barcelona before the next season starts, he has been linked with Manchester City more than any other club, especially because of Pep Guardiola.

Klopp believes that the inclusion of the six-time Ballon D’Or winner would make City a force to reckon with and will be a great threat to Liverpool’s Premier League defence.

“It would obviously help Man City and make it more difficult to beat them,” Klopp said.

“For the Premier League it would be great, but I am not sure the Premier League needs that boost.

“Good player to be honest! It would be interesting to see as well. Messi has never played in another league, other than Spain,” he added.

According to report in Spanish and Argentine media, Barcelona confirmed earlier this week that Messi notified them about his desire to leave the Catalan club via burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties.

Rumours have been afloat about the Argentine’s growing disparity with Barcelona management – especially with club president Josep Bartomeu – for a long time. Reportedly, it has reached a boiling point after Barcelona’s embarrassing 2-8 beating against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

Messi has a contract with the Catalan club until 2021 with a clause to leave the club at the end of the 2019-20 season which expired on July 31. The 33-year-old, however, has reasoned that since the season was played beyond the normal schedule due to the pandemic, his clause should also be extended.