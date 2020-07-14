Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has heaped praises on his team for “dominating every aspect of the game” against Torino. Inter came back from behind to beat Torino 3-1 and scale up to the second spot in the Serie A points table on Monday at the San Siro Stadium.

“I think that the boys started the game really well. We were dominating every aspect of the game. But then there was that corner and unfortunately, we’re paying dearly for every mistake we make at the moment,” the official website of Inter Milan quoted Conte as saying.

Inter displayed a sublime form after an unapologetic error from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanoci allowed Andrea Belotti to score the opener, much to the surprise of the hosts. The gloveman let the ball slip out of his hands after a corner and an alert Belotti was at the right position in the 17th minute.

The Nerazzurri then turned the game around in the space of just three minutes after the half-time break. A brilliant volley from former Manchester United player Ashely Young brought parity into the game in the 48th minute. Minutes later Godin headed off a delivery from Sanchez to take the home team up for the first time.

The home side sealed the match on the hour mark with a stroke of luck as Martinez had an attempt from the edge of the box, and the ball took a deflection off a defender to loop over helpless Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu.

“I’ve seen the stats: we had more than 60% possession, 20 shots on goal and dominated the game. This shows just how well the boys played because conceding early on could have made us nervous and caused us problems psychologically. The boys did well to stay calm and continue doing what we’d practised on the training ground,” Conte said.