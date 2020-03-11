Olympic-bound Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan (69kg) signed off with a silver medal at the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers after an eye injury forced him to pull out of the final here on Wednesday.
Krishan, a world and Asian medallist, was to take on Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash in the summit clash.
Final Frontier💪🏻@officialvkyadav pulls off an upset win over
reigning World Championship bronze medallist Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan to pull 3-2 in the semi-final.
Let’s get the gold, Champ!#PunchMeinHaiDum #OlympicQualifiers pic.twitter.com/Rw0qeiW5K3
— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 10, 2020
“He will not compete because of the cut. He has been told by the doctors to pull out,” a source close to the boxer told PTI.
He defeated second seed Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan, a two-time world bronze-medallist, in the semifinals on Tuesday.
He sustained a cut on his left eyelid in the second round of the bout before claiming a split decision victory.
He, along with seven other Indians, secured a Tokyo Olympics ticket by making the semifinals of the ongoing qualifiers.