Injured Samson ruled out of RR’s upcoming fixture against RCB

Sanju Samson hasn’t had the best of IPL seasons in 2025, as an abdominal injury forces him out of Rajasthan Royals’ upcoming fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Thursday. Samson, who also missed RR’s last match against Lucknow Super Giants at home for the same injury, had previously played only as an impact sub in the team’s first three outings of the season.

According to a statement from the franchise, Samson hasn’t travelled to Bengaluru with the side for the next match, and will be under observation at the team’s home base with select RR medical staff.

“Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team’s home base with select RR medical staff. As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB.

“The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action,” it read.

Samson had pulled up with the injury while batting in the clash against Delhi Capitals previously.

While it is unclear whether Riyan Parag will continue as the stand-in skipper in Samson’s absence, it appears that the Assam boy is most likely to lead the side against RCB. Parag had captained the side for the first three matches, and the previous one against LSG.

Under Parag, the RR side has only managed to win a solitary match, as they went down narrowly to LSG by two runs on Saturday. Meanwhile, Samson’s absence against LSG paved the way for 14-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s debut against LSG.