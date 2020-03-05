Courtesy their table-topping finish at the group stage, India reached their maiden T20 World Cup final after their semifinal match against England was abandoned due to rain.

While the Women in Blue were congratulated for their success, ICC is facing a lot of heat for their poor organization of the World Cup which denied England a fair chance.

Cricket fans across the world have erupted in outrage and questioned the governing body’s decision of not keeping a reserve day for important matches like the semifinals.

About reserve days for the semifinals, ICC had said that they were not willing to extend the tournament and that a reserve day would be there only for the final after Cricket Australia had asked the international body for the same for the semifinals as well.

“The ICC T20 World Cups are short sharp events where reserve days are factored in for the final. Allowing for any other reserve days would have extended the length of the event, which isn’t feasible,” an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

ICC had already stated that if the semfinals’ play did not take place the teams finishing atop the group stage would march into the finals. As a result, India found themselves on the luckier side, while England returned home with heavy hearts.

The other semifinal between South Africa and Australia are also in the danger of being abandoned due to rain as the game is scheduled to be played at the same venue, the Sydney Cricket Ground. In such a scenario, South Africa will be the team playing against India in the final.