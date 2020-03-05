Courtesy their table-topping finish at the group stage, India reached their maiden T20 World Cup final after their semifinal match against England was abandoned due to rain.

While the Women in Blue were congratulated for their success, ICC is facing a lot of heat for their poor organization of the World Cup which denied England a fair chance.

Cricket fans across the world have erupted in outrage and questioned the governing body’s decision of not keeping a reserve day for important matches like the semifinals.

When a World Cup is decided by the weather and not having a reserve day it makes the whole sport and tournament a joke. The same issues affected the World Cup here in the summer. The real world champions won’t be in the women’s T20 final. #T20WorldCup — Mark Lawford (@Lawford62) March 5, 2020

No reserve day. Two sf on the same day and two sf at the same venue. All of which do not happen in the men’s world cup. Poor from @ICC and surprised that all teams accepted it too.#INDvENG #T20WorldCup2020 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 5, 2020

England women out of ICC world t20 All because the icc couldn’t be bothered to have extra days pencilled in for the semi finals It’s a joke — Steve (@stephenescott2) March 5, 2020

Match abandoned without a ball being bowled. A gutting way for our #T20WorldCup journey to end for #English_women pic.twitter.com/9Bdr6WWLkD — manish gupta (@manishg98561598) March 5, 2020

@ICC #INDvENG @T20WorldCup so much for changing rules after 2019 Men’s World Cup. England lose even without toss in a T20 World Cup semifinal??!! You’re a joke @ICC — U.U. (@UdayanUttam) March 5, 2020

ICC doesnt keep a reserve day. Bith the semis of the T20 world cup will be washed out. What a joke — Rahul Jha (@implex) March 5, 2020

Inevitable… but it’s true… sorry for them..defeated without competition… rain has played the whole match… #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/IGjt7AQ5TY — Lord_Voldemort👣 (@paramesh_bala) March 5, 2020

First #T20WorldCup semi-final officially called off. India into the final, England out without a ball bowled. Gutted for the players/staff who put months/years of planning into a campaign for it to end like this. pic.twitter.com/n2xlj0j5nq — Laura Jolly (@JollyLauz18) March 5, 2020

About reserve days for the semifinals, ICC had said that they were not willing to extend the tournament and that a reserve day would be there only for the final after Cricket Australia had asked the international body for the same for the semifinals as well.

“The ICC T20 World Cups are short sharp events where reserve days are factored in for the final. Allowing for any other reserve days would have extended the length of the event, which isn’t feasible,” an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

ICC had already stated that if the semfinals’ play did not take place the teams finishing atop the group stage would march into the finals. As a result, India found themselves on the luckier side, while England returned home with heavy hearts.

The other semifinal between South Africa and Australia are also in the danger of being abandoned due to rain as the game is scheduled to be played at the same venue, the Sydney Cricket Ground. In such a scenario, South Africa will be the team playing against India in the final.