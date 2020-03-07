More than anything else, it would be a battle of nerves when Australia take on India in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While India have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, Australia have lost just one match and that too against this Indian side in the World Cup opener at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

However, it is worth highlighting that although India defeated Australia in their previous meet in the tournament, it had largely been looked at as an upset.

Can India win the final and prove that it wasn’t just an upset but that they are quite capable of defeating Australia in their home conditions on any given day or will Australia find a way to prove why they are a world champions side and especially so in familiar conditions and crowd support?

We shall find out once the action unfolds on Sunday.

Let us have a look and when and where one can catch the live broadcast of the game or stream the live telecast of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India.

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Live Streaming Details

When will the Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia be played?

Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia will be played on March 8, 2020.

Where will Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia be played?

Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

What time will Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia start?

Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

Where can I watch Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia in India?

Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia will be broadcasted live in India on channels of Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online streaming of Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia in India?

Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia will be streamed online on Hotstar and Jio TV.