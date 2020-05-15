England’s team Director Ashley Giles laid down the plans for individual training that the players are set to undergo as cricket in the country looks to get back on it’s feet. All cricket has been suspended since March in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and Giles explained how the players will slowly return to the field.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been working closely with the government in order to churn out a plan to safely resume cricket amid the global crisis.

“It’s very clear this is individual training so we can control the environment to make sure it’s safer to go back to practice than it is to go to the supermarket,” Giles was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“We will also be outside where we know the risks are far less. It will be safer than daily life. I’m not making light of this, but there are risks every time you go out of the house.

“We need to mitigate as many of those risks around the spreading of the virus as we possibly can and we would never compromise the safety of our players. But we have to remain confident we can get cricket on,” he added.

Earlier, England’s World Cup-winning wicket-keeper Jos Buttler had said players are likely to resume training in the upcoming weeks but urged them to follow all the necessary norms related to COVID-19.

“I’m reading and hearing things that it could be imminent, in the next week or two,” Buttler was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I think to start with that would be individual training in a socially distant manner, maybe just you and a coach. As a batter, I could get someone to throw balls at me.

“We would stay apart and travel to a ground in our own cars. We’d go straight to the nets, then leave,” he added.