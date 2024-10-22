India’s prospects hurt as hockey, cricket, badminton, wrestling scrapped from 2026 Glasgow CWG

In a major blow to India’s prospects, key sports such as hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket and shooting have been dropped from the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, which unveiled a trimmed roster of 10 disciplines to keep the event budget-friendly.

Table tennis, squash, netball, and road racing have also been axed in a bid to limit the cost and streamline logistics given that only four venues will host the entire showpiece that runs from July 23 to August 2 in 2026, marking Glasgow’s return as host after 12 years, following the 2014 edition.

“The sports programme will include Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball,” the Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The Games will take place across four venues Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus . Athletes and support staff will be housed in hotel accommodation,” it added.

From an Indian perspective, the move is a major blow to the country’s medal prospects considering that the bulk of the medals come from disciplines like shooting, badminton, hockey, and cricket.

While shooting was never expected to return after being dropped from the Birmingham programme four years ago, owing to logistics, it is a significant blow for India, as the country boasts of a staggering 135 medals to its name. The count included 63 gold, 44 silver, and 28 bronze.

Hockey’s omission from the Games would also be a significant blow for India. The men’s team has won three silver and two bronze medals, while the women have also shone, clinching three medals, including a historic gold in the 2002 Games.

Similarly, in badminton, India has racked up an impressive 31 medals: 10 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze. Notably, India was to enter the 2026 edition as defending champions in men’s and women’s singles, as well as men’s doubles. The wrestling competition has yielded 114 medals for the nation, including 49 gold, 39 silver, and 26 bronzes.

After cricket’s reintroduction in 2022, the Indian women’s team claimed a silver.

The Australian state of Victoria was the original host of the 2026 edition but pulled out last year due to rising costs. Scotland then stepped in to save the Games.