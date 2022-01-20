India’s Kapur and Madappa win Singapore Open after the wet first day

Among the others to complete 18 holes were Kaspur and Madappa, each at par 71, along with Rashid Khan (72), S Chikkarangappa (73), and Abhijit Chadha (76). According to golfxyz, Veer Ahlawat was the only player in the field to be one-under after 12 holes, while Aman Raj and Jyoti Randhawa were even after 14 and SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi, and Karandeep Kochhar were 2-over, while Jeev Milkha Singh was 10-over.

While other Indians were over or yet to complete the first round of the Singapore Open at the Sentosa Golf Club, Shiv Kapur and Viraj Madappa were the only ones to shoot par.

Poor weather (lightning and rain) forced the day’s play to be abandoned at 5.51 pm, with 52 players expected to resume their opening rounds on Friday.

Korea’s Taehoon Ok and Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai took the clubhouse lead on the opening day of the US$1.25 million SMBC Singapore Open as they both eagled the two par fives on the Serapong Course.

Ok and Suradit carded five-under-par 66s on the Asian Tour in the final event of the season, leading Korea’s Sihwan Kim, Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana, and Justin De Los Santos from the Philippines, who returned 67s.

Joohyung Kim, who is currently leading the Order of Merit on the Asian Tour after winning last week’s Singapore International, and Dongkyu Jang tied for second place with 68s, while Thailand’s Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Thailand’s Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, Kosuke Hamamoto, and Singapore’s Jesse Yap finished with 69s.

He holed out a three wood to 15 feet for eagle on the fourth and a rescue shot to 20 feet for eagle on the seventh. A birdie on 18 was his only birdie of the round. He also made two bogeys.

Casey returned a 76 after his season break in his first event back.