Indian weightlifters clinch two more gold, continue to dominate Commonwealth Championship

Indian domination continued on the second day as the hosts added three more medals (2 gold, one Silver) to their tally at the senior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida ,on Thursday .

Shubham Todkar and Popy Hazarika won the gold medals in the men’s 61kg and women’s 59kg categories, respectively. T Madhavan, meanwhile, bagged a silver medal in the men’s 67kg event.

In the morning session, Shubham topped the podium with a total lift of 259kg (115kg snatch + 144kg clean and jerk). He finished ahead of Sri Lanka’s Kamal Deshappriya Egodawatte, who lifted a total of 238kg (108kg snatch + 130kg clean and jerk). David Mok of Singapore bagged the bronze with a combined lift of 198kg (90kg snatch + 108kg clean and jerk).

Popy Hazarika won India’s second gold medal of the day. The 24-year-old, who won a silver medal at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, upgraded her medal’s colour to gold after lifting 189kg (84kg snatch + 105kg clean and jerk). She beat Malta’s Tenishia Thornton, who finished second with a total lift of 186kg (82kg snatch + 104kg clean and jerk).

The third place went to Anneke Spies of South Africa, who lifted a total weight of 185kg (80kg snatch +105kg clean and jerk).

A total of six lifters competed in the senior women’s 59kg category.

In the final event of the day, T Madhavan settled for silver in the 67kg category. The Indian, who was also competing at the junior category, lifted a total weight of 268kg (125kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk) to finish second.

Samoa’s Vaipava Nevo Ioane won the senior gold medal with a total lift of 280kg (120kg snatch + 160kg clean and jerk). The final podium place was bagged by Titus Ika of Nauru with a combined lift of 262kg (100kg snatch + 152 clean and jerk)

With three medals won on Thursday, India’s total medals count in the senior category rose to eight. Indian weightlifters had clinched a total of five medals, three golds and two silvers, on the opening day of the event on Wednesday.