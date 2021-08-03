Indian team better prepared on this England tour: Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team is better prepared this time as compared to previous tours since the one-and-a-half month rest between the World Test Championship final in June and the five-Test series beginning Wednesday has provided time for acclimatisation to the changing weather patterns in England, said skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday.

“We are definitely much better prepared than we have been in the past. The situation [the break] allowed us to acclimatise and get used to the weather, because it can change quite drastically and quite quickly… As compared to the last tour, we have better experience. The younger players that we have, they are coming here after performing for the second time,” said Kohli at a virtual media interaction.

He said that the playing XI would be announced just before the toss on Wednesday.

“We have been here for some time. You get used to the weather patterns and secondly, your body also starts accepting the weather and the changes thereof. These are small things that matter a lot. Mentally, you get comfortable. That will definitely give us some advantage,” added Kohli.

“The things we wanted to execute in the last series, we perhaps couldn’t. I have confidence if some players are not that successful in a situation, there will be others who can handle it. There will be someone to bail us out from some situation,” said the 32-year-old.

“As a team we look to improve things that we haven’t done well and that is one aspect of the game that we need to get better at, which is understanding when things are not going your way how to control the damage. That’s what Test cricket is all about,” he said and admitted that the series loss in 2018 was more due to losing some key moments.

“You have to capitalise when things turn your way because you are not going to have all sessions go your way. So when things do not favour you as a team, that’s an area we want to keep improving. And in the Test matches we have done that well, we have ended up winning. So we know exactly what we need to do. Now it boils down to the execution during the difficult moments.”

Kohli said that Ben Stokes’s pull-out from the series partly due to mental tiredness has shown how important such breaks are.

“As a captain, subconsciously, your mind keeps working. You get very little time to switch off. So from that point of view, the break was very important. You have seen Ben Stokes has taken a break and for the last one and a half years we have been in a bubble, playing. It is not easy. Such breaks are important. To refresh yourself and come back,” he added.

“If you don’t get players who are mentally fit to play, it gets tough to sustain quality of cricket. Many players can get tired of bubble life. For us the break is important. We are again going into this series afresh. With a fresh mindset. We are optimistic that we can play five tests and are not confined to an environment. These small things matter a lot.”