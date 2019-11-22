The West Indies Cricket team is scheduled to play as many as 3 T20Is and 3 ODI matches against India. The BCCI announced the squad for both the ODI and T20I series on Thursday. The same has been confirmed on their official twitter handle. The first T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 6 December.

The second match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram and the last T20I is scheduled to be played in Hyderabad.

3 stars make a comeback

Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have made a comeback in the T20I squad. While Kuldeep Yadav has been struggling with his form in limited-overs cricket lately, Bhuvneshwar is making a comeback to the team after nursing an injury.

India’s Squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India’s Squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Risbhabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.