Team India on Thursday celebrated the arrival of the new year 2021 while preparing in Melbourne for the third Test against Australia.

KL Rahul posted a picture on social media where he can be seen with pacer Jasprit Bumrah, opener Mayank and other members of the support staff.

“New year, New feels, New chances. Same dreams, Fresh starts. 2021” wrote Rahul on Twitter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the followers of the Indian cricket on the New Year with a social media post.

The BCCI wishes you all a very happy and prosperous New Year 2021.#HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/0wZIuiWA3i — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2020

Happy new year to everyone!! 🥳🥳#NewYear2021 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday defeated Australia by eight wickets in the Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground to level the four-match series 1-1.

Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the Indians got to the target for the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (3).

Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in a delightful innings, was unbeaten on 35 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 27.

The next two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series will be played in Sydney and Brisbane respectively. The third match will begin on January 7.